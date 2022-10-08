WMPD: Woman dead after fatal gunshot wounds

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning.

A woman, Jakeya Hampton, was found in the driver seat of a Kia Optima with multiple gunshot wounds, said police.

According to West Memphis Police, she was shot on Scottwood Street just after 1 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene, but she did not survive.

WMPD says this is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 870-735-1210

