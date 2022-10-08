Tigers lose heartbreaker in last minute to Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers were stunned Friday night in a last-minute loss to Houston at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, 33-32.

The Memphis Tigers are now 4-2 with the first conference loss on their ledger.

The Tigers were in control for most of the night but a 12-play drive late by Houston and an onside kick turned the tide late.

The Tigers led by as much as 16 with eight minutes left in the game before the Cougars made a big swing with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Memphis responded with a field goal to bring the score to 32-19 with just four minutes remaining.

According to ESPN, the Tigers had a 99.6 percent change to win with that score and 1:37 left on the clock before things went south.

Memphis will now have to regroup as they play on the road at East Carolina next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.