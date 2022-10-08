Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tigers lose heartbreaker in last minute to Houston

Memphis vs Houston
Memphis vs Houston(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers were stunned Friday night in a last-minute loss to Houston at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, 33-32.

The Memphis Tigers are now 4-2 with the first conference loss on their ledger.

The Tigers were in control for most of the night but a 12-play drive late by Houston and an onside kick turned the tide late.

The Tigers led by as much as 16 with eight minutes left in the game before the Cougars made a big swing with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Memphis responded with a field goal to bring the score to 32-19 with just four minutes remaining.

According to ESPN, the Tigers had a 99.6 percent change to win with that score and 1:37 left on the clock before things went south.

Memphis will now have to regroup as they play on the road at East Carolina next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Mid-South governors respond to Biden’s executive order to pardon simple marijuana possession offenses
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask

Latest News

Vols prepare for noise level at Baton Rouge
Soccer
UofM Women’s Soccer falls at USF
Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes
Tiger football wary of Cougars QB in Friday night matchup
Tigers Men’s Soccer battles No. 13 Charlotte