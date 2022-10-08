Advertise with Us
Taco Bell bringing back its Enchirito for a limited time after fans vote

Taco Bell fans have voted to officially bring back the Enchirito.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Taco Bell fans have voted, and the results are in to bring back the Enchirito.

The fast-food chain said it is allowing fans to help decide what former items they would like to bring back on the menu.

And recently, Taco Bell held an in-app fan vote between its Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito.

Fans were able to vote on items from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. On Friday, Taco Bell announced that its reward members voted to bring back the Enchirito

According to Taco Bell, its trademarked smothered burrito will be available for a limited time starting Nov. 17.

The taco chain said the Enchirito dates back to 1970 and was a featured menu item until 2013. The item has a soft flour tortilla with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions. According to Taco Bell, it is smothered in its classic red sauce and topped with melted, shredded cheddar cheese.

The chain recently brought back another fan favorite: the Mexican Pizza. Representatives said they are looking at offering fans more chances to bring some of their favorite menu items back.

“Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community. So, we’re thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

