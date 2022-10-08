Advertise with Us
Surveillance footage shows suspect in Whitehaven homicide

Surveillance footage in Hillbrook homicide
Surveillance footage in Hillbrook homicide(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect in a recent homicide.

The fatal shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 2 on Hillbrook Street.

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots into a white sedan. The victim was rushed to the hospital and later died.

If you know anything about this homicide, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Homicide 4800 block of Hillbrook Street Report #2210000416ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., The victim left a residence in the 4800 block of Hillbrook street, occupying a white sedan. An unknown, armed suspect fired multiple shots into the white sedan, striking the victim. The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, October 7, 2022

