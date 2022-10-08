Advertise with Us
Sunny and cool today with a CHILLY night ahead

By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cool and dry conditions will prevail today across the Mid South. North winds will be breezy this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s today. Tonight, will be the coolest air we have seen in several months. Temperatures should dip into the 30s overnight, especially across the eastern portions of our area. A FROST ADVISORY for portions of West Tennessee. Additionally, BURN BANS are still in effect for much of Arkansas and Mississippi.

  • AVERAGE HIGH: 79
  • AVERAGE LOW: 58

TODAY: Sunny with a few high clouds and a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with a low near 45.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a high near 74 and lows in the 40s and 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday looks dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY
