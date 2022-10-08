Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday.

The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state.

While the city council had to sign off on the project, it was paid for with private money.

After three years, he’s excited to bring the full rainbow intersection to Cooper-Young, a neighborhood he says has the highest concentration of same-sex households in the United States.

“It has the highest concentration of same-sex households in the United States. So this neighborhood has always been about inclusivity, equality, and acceptance. So, what better way to celebrate that than with a rainbow crosswalk?” said Price.

However, a few weeks ago the family-friendly drag show scheduled at the Memphis Museum of Science and History Friday night was canceled moments before it was supposed to start at the Pink Palace Museum.

All because armed protesters including the white nationalist group The Proud Boys, showed up.

Price said that incident doesn’t represent the Bluff City.

Instead, he’s choosing to pay attention to the positive, and vibrant parts of a city he loves.

“I am glad we have a city that embraces equality. I am glad we have a city that embraces diversity. Everybody is God’s child. We’re all loved and I am glad Memphis is where we are,” said Price.

Price says they will hold a dedication drag show at the crosswalks on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.