Ozzy Osbourne launches cosmetics line

Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has released a makeup line, complete with a coffin-shaped eyeshadow palette.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has launched a new line of cosmetics just in time for Halloween.

The makeup line is in collaboration with Rock and Roll Beauty and comes complete with a coffin-shaped eye shadow palette.

The products are reportedly available at Ulta and on Rock and Boll Beauty’s website.

The collection features dark shades and macabre packaging in line with the singer’s own style, which has often featured dramatic dark eye makeup looks.

Unfortunately for Black Sabbath fans, around half of the items in the collaboration were already sold out as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

