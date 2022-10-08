Advertise with Us
Mayor says there will be no national search for MLGW leader

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says there will be no national search for a new president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

Earlier this week, Strickland announced Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as the new leader of MLGW.

McGowen would take over for JT Young, who is set to retire on October 14.

However, Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones is calling for a national search rather than an appointment from Strickland.

The MLGW vote was pulled from next Tuesday’s agenda, but the mayor said he thinks enough other council members will want to put it back on the agenda and take a vote. The vote requires 7 of 13 council members to confirm McGowen as next leader of MLGW.

On Friday, Strickland said there will be no national search and that he believes McGowen is the right person for the job.

