Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

A haze hung over Memphis on Friday.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river.

Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river.

Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a burn ban.

But according to burn exemptions listed by the state Department of Energy and Environment, “open burning related to agricultural activities” are exempt.

You can read the entire exemption by clicking here.

