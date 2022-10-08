Grizzlies fall to Heat in preseason tilt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies dropped their home preseason finale to the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Grizzlies got at least 23 minutes from each starter, including Santi Aldama, who took Jaren Jackson Jr.’s (foot injury) spot in the starting lineup.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane both shot 5-11 from the field and scored 17 points each, while Dillon Brooks sank 6 of 10 for a team-high 18.

Memphis had no answer defensively for Duncan Robinson, who scored a game-high 29 points on 5-7 from behind the 3-point line.

Guard Ziaire Williams had 12 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who went with a 10-man rotation aside from four minutes each from Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams Jr.

The Grizz have two more preseason games, both on the road, before opening the regular season on Wednesday, October 19 at FedExForum against the Knicks.

