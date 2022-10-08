Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies fall to Heat in preseason tilt

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies dropped their home preseason finale to the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Grizzlies got at least 23 minutes from each starter, including Santi Aldama, who took Jaren Jackson Jr.’s (foot injury) spot in the starting lineup.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane both shot 5-11 from the field and scored 17 points each, while Dillon Brooks sank 6 of 10 for a team-high 18.

Memphis had no answer defensively for Duncan Robinson, who scored a game-high 29 points on 5-7 from behind the 3-point line.

Guard Ziaire Williams had 12 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who went with a 10-man rotation aside from four minutes each from Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams Jr.

The Grizz have two more preseason games, both on the road, before opening the regular season on Wednesday, October 19 at FedExForum against the Knicks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Mid-South governors respond to Biden’s executive order to pardon simple marijuana possession offenses
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask

Latest News

Tigers fans excited for Friday night game vs Houston
Tigers fans excited for Friday night game vs Houston
Vols prepare for noise level at Baton Rouge
Grizzlies at FedExForum
Grizzlies give update on Jeran Jackson Jr.
Soccer
UofM Women’s Soccer falls at USF