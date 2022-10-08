Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South.

Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.

Back in Tennessee, another undefeated team put perfection on the line. Munford keeps their unblemished record intact with a 34-20 victory over Southwind.

In Germantown, the Red Devils took care of business in a big way against Arlington with a 33-3 win.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Mid-South governors respond to Biden’s executive order to pardon simple marijuana possession offenses
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask

Latest News

Houston High football beats Collierville
Houston High football hands Collierville first defeat
High School Football
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 7
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
Friday Football Fever 2022
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5