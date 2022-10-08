Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South.

Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.

Back in Tennessee, another undefeated team put perfection on the line. Munford keeps their unblemished record intact with a 34-20 victory over Southwind.

In Germantown, the Red Devils took care of business in a big way against Arlington with a 33-3 win.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.