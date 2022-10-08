Cold night ahead and more sunshine through the start of the week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear and cooler by sunset with temperatures falling back through the 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s in west TN to low to mid 40s everywhere else. Winds will be light.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be west at 5 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 50′s Sunday night.
WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday looks dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.
Spencer Denton
Action News 5 Meteorologist
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
