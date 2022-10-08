Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cold night ahead and more sunshine through the start of the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear and cooler by sunset with temperatures falling back through the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s in west TN to low to mid 40s everywhere else. Winds will be light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be west at 5 mph. Lows will be in the low to mid 50′s Sunday night. 

WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday looks dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

