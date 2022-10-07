Advertise with Us
West Memphis misused taxpayer funds

By Parker King
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Claims suggesting $7 million of taxpayer funds were misused in West Memphis in 2020.

The Mayor of West Memphis, Marco McClendon, spoke Thursday morning after the allegations were made.

McClendon claimed that the 2020 audit details that the misuse of funds came after the city Financial Director’s death, who served for years, and that the quick change in financial leadership led to mistakes.

Mayor McClendon says, “Funds were just recorded inaccurately.”

The audit from 2020 shows that funds were meant for pension benefits, and highway funds were deposited into library funds, Where they had to end up depositing over a million back to the correct entities.

“We had some recording and accounting errors. Funds were deposited in different fund accounts. Any unauthorized credit card uses were subsequently reimbursed to the city.” Said, Mayor McClendon.

McClendon also provided a letter from the state auditor’s office claiming the matter has been closed.

“This is December 31, 2020. this audit has been completed and closed for three years this is old news.” Said McClendon.

The Mayor says the controversy comes from people running for political office, with an election barely a month away.

