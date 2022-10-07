Advertise with Us
Warm today, but we have a First Alert to cooler weather this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mild this morning with temperatures in the lower to upper 50s. With sunshine this afternoon, high will be in the upper 70s. A cold front will move through today, but it will not bring any rain. Temperatures will drop to the lower 40s to lower 50s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 79 degrees. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be near 70 with overnight lows in the lower to upper 40s. Some areas could see lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will feature high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry. On Monday, high temperatures will be in the lower 80s with lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which may bring a few showers. It will also drop highs back to the lower 80s.

