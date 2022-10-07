Advertise with Us
Vols prepare for noise level at Baton Rouge

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols haven’t played on the road since their big win at Pittsburgh almost a month ago.

Their next road trip takes them to Death Valley Saturday against 25th-ranked LSU. 

The Vols ranked 8th in the nation, are unbeaten on the season. But, Head Coach Josh Heupel knows winning games at home is one thing -- winning games in Cajun Country is a different story unto itself, no matter the early Kickoff time, 11 a.m.

“Obviously, it will be a great environment,” said Heupel. “Crowd noise is a part of it anytime you go on the road but we practice the crowd noise to force the communication that’s going to be needed during the course of game day too. Typically, we’ve handled it pretty well. That’ll be a big part of the game though, being able to handle the noise there.” 

Tennessee is 4-0 on the season, and 1-0 in the SEC.

LSU is 4-1, but ahead of the Vols in the conference at 2-0.

