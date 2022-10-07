Advertise with Us
UofM Women’s Soccer falls at USF

Soccer
(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WMC) - Where the University of Memphis Women’s Soccer team goes in search of its first win in the AAC this season.

The Tigers were at South Florida taking on a Bulls Squad that’s 2-1 in league play.

During the 20th minute, the UofM hit a corner kick finding the toe of Defender Kimberly Smit, who knocked it into the back of the net. 

The Tigers took a 1-Nil lead. But, that lead wouldn’t last.

The Bulls came back with two goals, including the game-winner on a PK in the second. 

USF went on to win it. Final Score 2-1.

The UofM plays back home Sunday for a pitch and pups match against East Carolina at 1 p.m.

