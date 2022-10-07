Tiger football wary of Cougars QB in Friday night matchup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college gridiron, it’s the biggest game to date for the Memphis Tigers when they host the Houston Cougars Friday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

After stubbing their toe in their opener at Mississippi State, the UofM has reeled off four straight victories and is 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

Houston, the preseason favorite to win the AAC, keeps tripping over itself with a 2 and 3 record, coming off a loss at Tulane.

Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes says Cougars Quarterback, fifth-year starter Clayton Toone, is not the problem.

“Quarterback is an outstanding player. You know I don’t know him but he strikes me as a really tough person,” said Barnes. “I mean he runs the ball hard. He’s taken some hits, he keeps going. He stands in the pocket. I mean he’s an impressive kid to watch and a young man to watch. He’s not a kid. Again just as a fan of football. I appreciate the way he plays the game.”

The game will be played Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

