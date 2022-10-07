Advertise with Us
Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiencing system-wide outage

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Office is experiencing a system-wide outage affecting all offices in Shelby County.

The outage was reported to the Action News 5 newsroom early Wednesday morning.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says IT teams are working “aggressively” to resolve the issue.

It is unclear how long the outage will last.

