Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiencing system-wide outage

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Office is experiencing a system-wide outage affecting all offices in Shelby County.

The outage was reported to the Action News 5 newsroom early Wednesday morning.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says IT teams are working “aggressively” to resolve the issue.

It is unclear how long the outage will last.

