Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Woman charged with murder said ‘it was time to feed her demons’

Shapria Williams
Shapria Williams(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman accused of killing a man who was found dead in a vacant home.

Police were called to a home on Gruber Drive on September 23 where they found Terry Massey dead. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators were told a woman named “Shine” had admitted to the murder.

Days later, that witness told police that “Shine” described killing Massey with a knife and she told the woman “it was time to feed her demons.”

Shapria Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, burglary of a vehicle and theft of property.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison

Latest News

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Shelby County Clerk’s Office system back up after experiencing outage
DeSoto County students, staff safe after threat ‘not credible’