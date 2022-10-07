Police: Woman charged with murder said ‘it was time to feed her demons’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman accused of killing a man who was found dead in a vacant home.

Police were called to a home on Gruber Drive on September 23 where they found Terry Massey dead. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators were told a woman named “Shine” had admitted to the murder.

Days later, that witness told police that “Shine” described killing Massey with a knife and she told the woman “it was time to feed her demons.”

Shapria Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, burglary of a vehicle and theft of property.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.