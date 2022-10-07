Advertise with Us
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

FILE - Robert Hadden is released on bail on Sept. 9, 2020, in New York. Two New York hospitals...
FILE - Robert Hadden is released on bail on Sept. 9, 2020, in New York. Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused Hadden, a former gynecologist, of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.

The doctor, Robert Hadden, surrendered his medical license after being convicted in 2016 on sex-related charges. He currently awaits trial on separate charges of sexually abusing dozens of young and unsuspecting female patients for over two decades.

The Englewood, New Jersey, resident has pleaded not guilty to six counts of inducing others to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. A message was left Friday with an attorney representing Hadden.

Prosecutors have described Hadden as a “predator in a white coat,” accusing him of singling out young and unsuspecting victims, including a young girl he had delivered at birth.

In a statement Friday, Columbia University Irving Medical Center said, “We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt. All those who came forward should be commended.”

