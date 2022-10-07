MLGW fixes water main break in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW claims the water main break last Friday in Downtown Memphis has been fixed.

The water main break that affected 97 Monroe and Flight Restaurant was repaired this Saturday.

The cause of the main break was found to be multiple factors, such as a change in weather, shifting of the ground, and the age of the main, which is over 110 years old.

MLGW still has a pipe that must be repaired before restoring the water.

Currently, Public Works is working on the issue, but the pipe they are trying to fix is 48 feet in the ground, and it could take time to dig and find the line that needs to be repaired.

Temporary solutions have been put into place for freshwater until a permanent solution has been made to repair it.

The total number of people affected by the outage is unknown.

