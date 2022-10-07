Advertise with Us
Man tries to gain access to plane through restricted area at Memphis airport, affidavit says

Antonious Thomas
Antonious Thomas(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of trying to gain access to a plane at Memphis International Airport on Oct. 1 is facing criminal charges.

Antonious Thomas, 44, allegedly forced entry into a restricted door allowing him to gain access to the aircraft ramp.

Airport employees attempted to stop him but were unsuccessful.

According to the affidavit, witnesses later saw Thomas enter a commercial aircraft unauthorized. Employees attempted to stop him again but he fled the area and re-entered the ramp where officers were waiting.

Investigators say Thomas got into a fighting stance when he saw the officers but was sprayed in the eyes with a “chemical agent allowing them to arrest him.

Thomas is charged with entering a restricted airport area and resisting official detention.

Investigators have not released his motive for entering the plane.

