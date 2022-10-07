Investigation continues into dog attack that left two children dead, mother injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the family dog.

The mother was also injured and taken to Regional One Health Wednesday afternoon in critical condition.

Thursday afternoon, investigators upgraded her condition to “stable” condition.

However, her children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy did not survive the attack.

Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon Shelby County Sheriff Detectives were called to the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park, that’s a rural part of unincorporated Shelby County.

Detectives say the family was inside the home when the dogs attacked them.

Based on property records and social media posts, it appears the attack occurred at the children’s grandparents’ house.

Investigators say the dogs were pit bulls and described as “family pets.”

Memphis Animal Services euthanized both dogs Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear what triggered these dogs to attack, but we spoke to a long-time breeder/trainer of dogs, including pit bulls.

“We as a whole need to take accountability about how we train them as far as being a little too aggressive with them by introducing them to things they shouldn’t be introduced to.” said dog trainer Allen McCoy.

McCoy said, “Because I look at it as with the pit, I’ll it could be aggressive, but a mutt could be too, depending on the environment. It’s around.”

McCoy also says the dogs could have been sick.

He says things like tumors or rabies can cause dogs to act out of character.

Right now, there are no charges related to this case, Shelby County Sheriff Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

