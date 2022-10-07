Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to highlight this week’s cover story highlighting a Hispanic student from Memphis selected to travel to Italy to showcase his soccer skills.

Vivian also shared this week’s “Latin pride of the Mid-South” list highlighting those in Hispanic community doing great things in the city of Memphis.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

