Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Houston High football hands Collierville first defeat

Houston High football beats Collierville
Houston High football beats Collierville(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall Break kicks off in Memphis with some huge high school football action as neighborhood rivals Collierville and Houston get a jump on the holiday weekend.

The backdoor brawl was at Lander’s Stadium on Houston’s campus.

The Mustangs came in 5-2, looking to douse the Dragons who ruled Region 8 6A with a 7-0 record.

This night belonged to the home team in a big way during the first quarter, the spectacular junior back Damon Sisa making guys miss in the open field.

He hit the gas pedal down the sideline going from 33 yards out -- 6-0 Mustangs after a missed PAT.

But Sisa wasn’t done! In the second quarter, Sisa found the hole and made another touchdown! This time from 37 yards out.

This was the second score of the night for him and Houston is rolling up 13-0.

It wasn’t all him though.

Later in the quarter, Chandler Day with the fake connected with Derrick Miller over the middle for the short score.

Houston went on to win it with a final score of 34-6.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison

Latest News

Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
Friday Football Fever 2022
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
Friday Football Fever week 4
Friday Football Fever week 4
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 3
Friday Football Fever week 3