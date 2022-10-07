Houston High football hands Collierville first defeat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall Break kicks off in Memphis with some huge high school football action as neighborhood rivals Collierville and Houston get a jump on the holiday weekend.

The backdoor brawl was at Lander’s Stadium on Houston’s campus.

The Mustangs came in 5-2, looking to douse the Dragons who ruled Region 8 6A with a 7-0 record.

This night belonged to the home team in a big way during the first quarter, the spectacular junior back Damon Sisa making guys miss in the open field.

He hit the gas pedal down the sideline going from 33 yards out -- 6-0 Mustangs after a missed PAT.

But Sisa wasn’t done! In the second quarter, Sisa found the hole and made another touchdown! This time from 37 yards out.

This was the second score of the night for him and Houston is rolling up 13-0.

It wasn’t all him though.

Later in the quarter, Chandler Day with the fake connected with Derrick Miller over the middle for the short score.

Houston went on to win it with a final score of 34-6.

