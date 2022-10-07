Grizzlies give update on Jeran Jackson Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the bowling shoes put away from Wednesday night’s St. Jude fundraiser, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on the practice court as they get ready for their third NBA preseason game.

The Beale Street Bears are looking to remain unbeaten when they take on the Miami Heat at FedExForum Friday night.

The Grizzlies are still without Jaren Jackson Jr. who’s been out since June after having foot surgery. But Head Coach Taylor Jenkins says Triple-J is making progress.

“He’s starting to do a little bit more on the court,” said Jenkins. “No contact still. You know full court running, his individual vitamins, he’s not just stationary. He’s doing a little more dynamic but you know a step in the right direction compared to how camp started.”

Friday’s contest is Grizzlies’ last home game this preseason before the regular season opener at home against the Knicks on Oct. 19.

