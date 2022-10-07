Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies give update on Jeran Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies at FedExForum
Grizzlies at FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the bowling shoes put away from Wednesday night’s St. Jude fundraiser, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on the practice court as they get ready for their third NBA preseason game.

The Beale Street Bears are looking to remain unbeaten when they take on the Miami Heat at FedExForum Friday night.

The Grizzlies are still without Jaren Jackson Jr. who’s been out since June after having foot surgery. But Head Coach Taylor Jenkins says Triple-J is making progress.

“He’s starting to do a little bit more on the court,” said Jenkins. “No contact still. You know full court running, his individual vitamins, he’s not just stationary. He’s doing a little more dynamic but you know a step in the right direction compared to how camp started.”

Friday’s contest is Grizzlies’ last home game this preseason before the regular season opener at home against the Knicks on Oct. 19.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison

Latest News

Vols prepare for noise level at Baton Rouge
Soccer
UofM Women’s Soccer falls at USF
Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes
Tiger football wary of Cougars QB in Friday night matchup
Houston High football beats Collierville
Houston High football hands Collierville first defeat