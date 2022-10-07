Advertise with Us
FedEx Cares: 19K care packages set to bring holiday joy to US servicemen and women

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Through a FedEx Cares event, several volunteers spent their Friday morning packing care packages as a way to deliver joy this holiday season to those who serve our country.

Packaging a little piece of home to servicemen and women both locally and globally.

“Getting one of these packages, is like every Christmas I ever had rolled up into one because it was something from home that I didn’t have,” said Brock Carlson, FedEx Volunteer.

In previous years, Carlson has served in the Marine Corps. On Friday, he was one of the 200 FedEx volunteers that dedicated their time to fill 19,000 USO care packages.

“What we are doing back here to support them, they know that we care about them,” said Carlson. “We really do. We appreciate what they are doing. They are putting themselves in harm’s way so we can have the opportunity to do what we do every day. It’s just so special.”

One by one, volunteers picked up an item, dropped it in a care package, boxed it up and prepared it for delivery ready to make the holidays extra special for servicemen and women.

“My grandfather and most of my grandparents served in the military so that led me to be out here,” said Al Batson, FedEx Volunteer.

By 8:57 a.m., Batson and other volunteers packed nearly 4,000 care packages, just 15,000 short of their end goal. With no plans to stop until every box was packed and ready to ship.

“The little things over here count,” said Batson. “And even though they are over there for a longevity of time, these things matter because it shows people are thinking about them from far away.”

As hours went by, the FedEx Cares initiative was finally accomplished.

All the care packages will go to military training centers in the U.S. and remote locations around the globe – the Middle East, Eastern Europe, the Pacific region and South America.

