DeSoto County Schools addresses false reports of active shooters across Mississippi

(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Schools across Mississippi are experiencing several calls regarding active shooters on school campuses.

DeSoto County Schools says the alerts are false. The district sent the following statement to the Action News 5 newsroom Friday afternoon to address the issue:

“There have been multiple false alerts sent to media outlets today about school districts around Mississippi having active shooters on campus. At this time, none of these reports have mentioned DeSoto County.  We are just trying to be proactive by alerting you to this matter. Please be aware of this situation and contact us if you have any questions.”

The DeSoto County County Sheriff’s Department and Southaven Mayor Darren Musslewhite also say the reports are false.

Deputies are currently on the scene of DeSoto Central High School as a precautionary measure. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Parents needing to pick their children up from DeSoto Central High can go to Fire Station 4 on Getwell and May Boulevard, according to Southaven Police Department.

