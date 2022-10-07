Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Customers turned away from Shelby County Clerk’s Office

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the Shelby County Clerk’s Office experienced a system-wide outage affecting all offices in the county Friday morning, customers were turned away Friday afternoon hours early for service.

Several customers at the Shelby County Clerk’s office on Mullins Station said they were turned away at least two hours before closing time if they were not in line and had a ticket.

Months ago, County Clerk Wanda Halbert announced that because of staffing and long lines the clerk’s office was switching to a “ticket method” to claim your place in line.

One customer Action News 5 spoke with who tried to get his tags said this time was his third visit to get the chore done.

“This is useless man; we can’t be doing this. People take off work to come up here to get this done and whatever the issue is I think they should fix it. Hire more people pay the more money,” said Maurice, Shelby County Clerk customer.

Mullins Station is reportedly scheduled to close at 5:15 nightly.

