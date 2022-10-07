Advertise with Us
Cooler air arrives for the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will gradually cool into the 60s after sunset this evening with a clear sky.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: It looks much cooler with sun and a few high clouds. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday with mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night. Some upper 30s are possible in west TN.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and warmer with highs back in the 80s and lows in the 50s. There is a chance of rain Wednesday evening with the next cold front. Thursday and Friday looks dry and cooler with highs back in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

