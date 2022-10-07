Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cold, flu, or allergies? Doctor breaks down how to navigate illness

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems to be that time of year where people are playing the yucky game from allergies to the flu.

Dr. Arlesia Jones with Methodist Medical Group joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to break down what everyone needs to know to navigate their illness.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
The investigation continues into the death of two children killed after being attacked by the...
Investigation continues into dog attack that left 2 children dead, mother injured
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison

Latest News

Cold, flu, or allergies? Doctor breaks down how to navigate illness
Antonious Thomas
Man tries to gain access to plane through restricted area at Memphis airport, affidavit says
Shelby County Clerk’s Office system back up after experiencing outage
Ursula Madden accepts a position with Ford Motor Company as External Affairs Manager.
Ursula Madden leaves City Hall for position with Ford Motor Company