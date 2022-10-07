City leaders and alum celebrate groundbreaking for revitalization program at historic Melrose High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday afternoon, city leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony at the old Melrose High School.

City leaders plan to turn the property into a library, genealogy center and senior living facility.

Once upon a time there was some serious discussion about demolishing the old high school on Dallas Street in Orange Mound.

A notion that many of the dedicated Melrose alumni fought against, including Sharon Jackson, who was a part of the last graduating class of the historic Melrose High School in 1972.

“They taught us tools for life, not just educational tools, but life tools and the guardianship we got from our principals and our teachers felt more like parenting than it did like a teacher,” said Jackson, who showed up with a slew of other alumni for the groundbreaking event.

The old Melrose high school first opened in 1937, but has been abandoned and blighted since the 1970s.

Attempts to sell the building to potential developers did not come to fruition, instead the city decided to renovate the building.

In 2021, Mayor Strickland announced plans to invest $10 million into the revitalization project.

“The community here, particularly Melrose alum, have such a tie to this building, and they’ve been so persistent in trying to save it. When I got into the office seven years ago there was talk of tearing this down,” said Mayor Strickland.

The first floor of the building will be split between the new library and genealogy center which will focus on African American history.

Currently they plan to finish that portion of the project in December 2023, the senior living facility will be completed at a not yet announced date.

