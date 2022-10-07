Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City announces Central Avenue to be closed 4 days for railroad bridge repair

Officials expect the area to be closed until Thursday, Oct. 13.
Officials expect the area to be closed until Thursday, Oct. 13.(WAVE 3 News)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis announced via Twitter that Central Avenue will be closed to traffic for four days between Barksdale Street and Cooper Street.

The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m., and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 13.

The area will be completely closed to through traffic to allow a railroad contractor to repair the railroad bridge that extends over Central Avenue.

Local traffic will have access to Central Avenue up to the closure at the railroad tracks.

Signs will be placed along a detour route, making use of Barksdale Street, Southern Avenue and Cooper Street.

For additional information, contact Andrea Janka with Safety Services & Supply, Inc. at 419-615-9923.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond

Latest News

Grass fires reported along I-40 in Arkansas
Grass fires reported along I-40 in Ark.
MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis
Image: WHSV
Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured
I-55 southbound traffic
Lane blocked on I-55 due to rollover crash