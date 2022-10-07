City announces Central Avenue to be closed 4 days for railroad bridge repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis announced via Twitter that Central Avenue will be closed to traffic for four days between Barksdale Street and Cooper Street.

The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m., and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 13.

The area will be completely closed to through traffic to allow a railroad contractor to repair the railroad bridge that extends over Central Avenue.

Local traffic will have access to Central Avenue up to the closure at the railroad tracks.

Signs will be placed along a detour route, making use of Barksdale Street, Southern Avenue and Cooper Street.

For additional information, contact Andrea Janka with Safety Services & Supply, Inc. at 419-615-9923.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.