Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis.

West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit.

Many mistakes came from “misstatements in assets, liabilities, and other sources like the city’s general fund.” However, the report did acknowledge changes made by city leadership to correct the issue.

Action News 5 reached out for a statement from West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon:

“Auditors found similar things under previous administrations as they do each year in numerous governmental organizations around the state.”

He goes on to say since there was nothing criminal involved they’ve considered this a closed matter, learned from it, put a correction plan in place and moved on.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Taquarius Bynum
1 charged after police say family followed home by robbers, held hostage at gunpoint

Latest News

Legislation could change control of Germantown Elementary, Middle, High School
MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 10/6
Election Systems and Software machines
Sneak peek of Shelby County’s newest voting machines