Warming up today, but another dip in temperatures this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s starting off cool, but temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We will have plenty of sunshine today and a clear sky tonight. Low temperatures will only drop to around 60 degrees, so this evening will also feel slightly warmer.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 86 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to 60 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will arrive on Friday, but it won’t bring any rain. Behind the front, highs will drop to the mid to upper 70s with lows in the lower 40s to near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s in Memphis. Some areas could see lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry. On Monday, high temperatures will be in the lower 80s with lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

