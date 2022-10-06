Advertise with Us
Two dogs attack family in their home, leaving two children dead

Two dogs attack a family in their home leaving two children dead.
Two dogs attack a family in their home leaving two children dead.(Source: U.S. Air Force/Josh Plueger)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dogs attacked a family in their home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a scene where at 3:30 p.m., two family dogs attacked a two-year-old, a 5-month-old, and their mother in their home.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

