Two dogs attack family in their home, leaving two children dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two dogs attacked a family in their home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a scene where at 3:30 p.m., two family dogs attacked a two-year-old, a 5-month-old, and their mother in their home.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

