Tigers Men’s Soccer battles No. 13 Charlotte

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college pitch, the Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team had a chance to knock off a ranked team and get back into the Poll themselves.

The Tigers hosted the 13th-ranked Charlotte 49ers at the UofM Track and Soccer Complex.

The 49ers are 7-1-1 on the season, but just 1-1 in the American.

The Tigers just dropped out of the Poll at No. 24, but are 5-2-2, and 2-1 in league play.

In the seventh minute, Alberto Cruz found the back of the net for the 1-Nil Memphis lead. But Charlotte got the equalizer midway of the second half.

This one ends in a draw 1-1.

The UofM is now 5-2-3 and next plays at Temple Sunday at 6 p.m.

