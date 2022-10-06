Tigers Men’s Soccer battles No. 13 Charlotte
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college pitch, the Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team had a chance to knock off a ranked team and get back into the Poll themselves.
The Tigers hosted the 13th-ranked Charlotte 49ers at the UofM Track and Soccer Complex.
The 49ers are 7-1-1 on the season, but just 1-1 in the American.
The Tigers just dropped out of the Poll at No. 24, but are 5-2-2, and 2-1 in league play.
In the seventh minute, Alberto Cruz found the back of the net for the 1-Nil Memphis lead. But Charlotte got the equalizer midway of the second half.
This one ends in a draw 1-1.
The UofM is now 5-2-3 and next plays at Temple Sunday at 6 p.m.
