Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff.

Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, just south of Hickory Valley.

There was one fatality on the scene.

Sending prayers to my friend @RonGant !!!!! — Senator London Lamar (@SenatorLamar) October 6, 2022

Prayers for my good friend and colleague @RonGant . Please keep him in your prayers. — Representative John Gillespie (@GillespieVote) October 6, 2022

Please join me in praying for my friend, @RonGant, who was in a serious car accident tonight.



May God bring quick healing to Ron and comfort to his loved ones. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 6, 2022

Rep. Gant was flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading this investigation.

