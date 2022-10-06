Advertise with Us
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.

Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff.

Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, just south of Hickory Valley.

There was one fatality on the scene.

Rep. Gant was flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading this investigation.

