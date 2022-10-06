TBI investigating inmate death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate at 201 Poplar.

Officials say the inmate died Wednesday night while in the custody of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no details on how the inmate died.

Family members identified the deceased inmate as Gershun Freeman.

Freeman was in custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Family members say they received a call early Thursday morning stating that there had been a fight involving Freeman.

Freeman’s father George Burks then said he got a call from Freeman’s mother saying he was dead.

Burks says there has been little communication on how his son died.

“I want I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything about the situation,” Burks said. “I had to get up and go to the morgue and find out myself.”

Freeman’s wife Nicole Freeman says they are asking for answers.

“We just knew something wasn’t right,” Nicole Freeman said. “After the call with the detective, I tried to look him up again in the inmate system. There was no record of him. There was no indication that he was ever even in the system. At this point, it’s a lot for our family, and now we’re asking for his answers.”

TBI says it was called in to investigate at the request of District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is sending all requests for information to TBI.

