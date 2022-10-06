Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old woman who went missing.

Marjorie Morris has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely, TBI says.

She may be traveling in a 2018 black Chevy Silverado with Tennessee plate 642 BFNF.

She may also be with her small white dog.

If you know where she may be, call Somerville Police Department at 901-465-4356 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

