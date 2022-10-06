MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting near Park Avenue leaves one person dead.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Park Avenue and Prescott Road intersection.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim that was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

