Shooting near Park Avenue leaves one person dead

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting near Park Avenue leaves one person dead.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near Park Avenue and Prescott Road intersection.

When officers arrived, they found one male victim that was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

