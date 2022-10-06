Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured.

Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot.

She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.

For any information on the suspect, please call 901-528-CASH.

