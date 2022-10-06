Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured

A shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one female victim injured.
A shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one female victim injured.(WCAX)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured.

Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot.

She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.

For any information on the suspect, please call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Seth Walls charged in shooting death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
Ezekiel Kelly
Man indicted in deadly shooting rampage enters not guilty plea to 26 charges

Latest News

Taquarius Bynum
1 charged after police say family followed home by robbers, held hostage at gunpoint
Grizzlies bowl to raise money for St. Jude
Memphis Grizzlies go bowling for St. Jude
A shooting on Park Avenue and Prescott Road leaves one person dead.
Shooting near Park Avenue leaves one person dead
Earnestine & Hazel's bar and restaurant.
Lawsuit filed against Earnestine & Hazel’s, among others, alleging unpaid wages