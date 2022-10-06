Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘Our primary customer is the operating room’: How sterile processing ensures safe surgeries

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They are often considered the unsung heroes within a hospital.

The sterile processing team is a vital part of ensuring equipment is safe before surgeries and procedures.

Deltra Davis, sterile processing manager at Methodist North Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about her role and the skills needed to enter the in-demand career field.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

