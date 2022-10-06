Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Northwest CC football streaming live online

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Northwest Mississippi Community College Football is streaming live on actionnews5.com

The team’s remaining four games will air live on Action News 5 Plus (channel 5.5) and online. You can watch above or tune in to WMC Plus on your streaming devices.

The following games will air live:

Thursday, Oct 6 vs Mississippi Delta, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 13 vs. Coahoma, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 20 vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 27 vs Northeast, 6:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison.
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond

Latest News

Grizz Bowl
Grizzlies Bowlathon benefits St. Jude, players get back to work
Tigers Men’s Soccer battles No. 13 Charlotte
Memphis 901 FC
901 FC fights to draw with Rio Grande Valley
Valdiron de Oliveira rides Clementine during the Professional Bull Riders Buck Off championship...
Pro bull riding comes back to FedExForum