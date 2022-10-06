Northwest CC football streaming live online
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Northwest Mississippi Community College Football is streaming live on actionnews5.com
The team’s remaining four games will air live on Action News 5 Plus (channel 5.5) and online. You can watch above or tune in to WMC Plus on your streaming devices.
The following games will air live:
Thursday, Oct 6 vs Mississippi Delta, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 13 vs. Coahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 20 vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct 27 vs Northeast, 6:30 p.m.
