Northwest CC football streaming live online

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Northwest Mississippi Community College Football is streaming live on actionnews5.com

The team’s remaining four games will air live on Action News 5 Plus (channel 5.5) and online. You can watch above or tune in to WMC Plus on your streaming devices.

The following games will air live:

Thursday, Oct 6 vs Mississippi Delta, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 13 vs. Coahoma, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 20 vs. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 27 vs Northeast, 6:30 p.m.

