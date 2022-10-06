New study examines mercury exposure in certain dental fillings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly released study is drawing attention to amalgam fillings, which contain 50% mercury.

According to the FDA, the mercury in amalgam dental fillings releases a vapor that may be harmful to some people.

Dr. Mark Geier and David Geier, authors of a new study that evaluates mercury vapor safety limits, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to offer solutions for those concerned about the safety of their dental fillings.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

