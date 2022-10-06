MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard.

The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.

Students at Germantown High School organized Thursday’s news conference.

They say they got the meeting approved by the MSCS Board but say it’s time administrators hear the desires and needs of students.

The news conference is happening just two weeks after an informal meeting held by MSCS where parents, students and staff of the 3Gs shared their concerns.

Many of the parents Action News 5 spoke with say they enjoy being with MSCS and fear change would disrupt their students’ educational and social lives.

Legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly back in April requires MSCS to shift control to the Germantown Municipal School District.

Earlier this week, GMSD Superintendent Jason Manuel said he and officials with MSCS are having conversations to decide what would work best for students.

Administrators within MSCS say if the districts aren’t able to come to some agreement, this shift of control would take effect in July of next year.

The law would ultimately affect roughly 4,000 students.

