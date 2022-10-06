Advertise with Us
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask

(WITN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared.

The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying.

The video allegedly took place at Lil’ Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are working with the county prosecutor to see if there are any possible criminal charges that can be filed.

