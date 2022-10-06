Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask

MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared.

The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying.

The video allegedly took place at Lil’ Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they are working with the county prosecutor to see if there are any possible criminal charges that can be filed.

