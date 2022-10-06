Memphis Grizzlies go bowling for St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies basketball team bowls to raise money for St. Jude. Children’s Research Hospital.

The Memphis Grizzlies went bowling in Bartlett at the Andy B’s

The coach Taylor Jenkins talked about the Grizzlies’ success in the preseason, winning their first two games.

“We’re focusing on trying to get better. Uh, we’re not taking the preseason lightly, you know, you know, they attack training camp, they attack, they attack the preseason games. We still gotta a lot to improve on for sure, but there’s a lot to be excited about as well. The force we’re playing with, how unselfish we continue to play with, The new things we’re trying to stress offensively and defensively, I see the effort, you know, trying to make those changes it’s not gonna happen overnight uh, but our guys are taking it another level uh togetherness competitiveness uh they’re excited about this challenge this season and so am I.”

Even the starting center Steven Adams said, “The positives are there’s a lot of transfer from what we’ve been trying to you know....try to highlight in training camp....to the game, and that’s what’s really good, especially for the rookies....get them up to scratch on things you know.”

The Grizzlies will return to the court Friday at the FedEx Forum against the Miami Heat.

Taylor Jenkins said, "

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.