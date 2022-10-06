Advertise with Us
Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk set for October 16

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Making Strides for Breast Cancer 5K Walk will take place October 16 at Tiger Lane.

Festivities will kick off at 1:30 p.m. with the walk set to start at 3 p.m.

Elizabeth Ennis, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society in Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the event.

She also talked about the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

