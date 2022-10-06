Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Language Connection’ program provides translation services to Shelby County nonprofits

Four translator devices sit on a table at the Steele County Historical Society is Owatonna,...
Four translator devices sit on a table at the Steele County Historical Society is Owatonna, Minn., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.(KEYC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A new pilot program created by the Shelby County Mayor’s Office offers free translation services to more than a dozen area nonprofits.

The program is called Language Connection, launched in May 2022. Translation phone calls that normally charge by the minute have been provided to 13 nonprofits servicing Shelby County residents in different ways.

The program launched in May, since then more than 550 phone calls have been made with 11,810 minutes logged, according to county officials.

“Our partners, to a varying degree of success, were able to serve the immigrant community before,” explained the liaison for nonprofits, Janet Lo, “But now, they have been able to not have language as that barrier and can serve anybody who walks through that door.”

There are 240 languages offered through the program. Officials say Spanish, Swahili and Arabic are the most requested languages.

“I just used it yesterday,” said Lo. “I had a Spanish speaker call for some services. I got an interpreter on the phone in 5 seconds and you could hear the person on the other phone -- their voice suddenly relaxed and they were suddenly able to ask questions in an honest way and really authentically share their needs.”

The nonprofits currently a part of the pilot program include:

  • Advocates for Immigrant Rights (AIR)
  • Alliance Healthcare Services
  • Catholic Charities of West Tennessee
  • Community Legal Center
  • Greater Memphis Financial Empowerment Center (GMFEC)
  • HopeWorks
  • Latino Memphis
  • Mid-South Food Bank
  • Porter-Leath
  • The Works CDC
  • United Housing
  • United Way of the Mid-South
  • World Relief Memphis/Connect Language Center

County officials say the pilot program will end at the end of 2022. Their goal is to expand the service to more nonprofits next year at a low cost.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPP Loan Fraud
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
2 dogs attack family in their home, leaving 2 children dead
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
Haley Reedy's parents
‘He killed my daughter’: Family outraged after suspect in Millington teen’s murder free on bond
Jalonnie Williams charged with attempted first -degree murder
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury

Latest News

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather Update 10/6
Eric Konupka charged with embezzlement
Former director of Tunica County Airport arrested on embezzlement charge